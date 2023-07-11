Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ gig in New York was cancelled midway through on Saturday (8 July) due to a bomb threat.

During the Live Nation-promoted show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (cap. 5,100), a message appeared on screens in the venue instructing people to proceed to the exits. The NYS Park Police confirmed after the show that a bomb threat was the reason for the cancellation “out of an abundance of caution”.

The evacuation occurred after both support acts, Metric and Garbage, had played their opening sets. Gallagher’s tour continued last night (July 10) at the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage (5,000) in Central Park in New York.

Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” pic.twitter.com/EUqZ83IGkD — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023

The morning after the show’s cancellation, Saratoga Performing Arts Center CEO Elizabeth Sobol released a statement that read: “The safety and security of our guests, staff and performers is our utmost priority. We are grateful for the collaborative effort among Live Nation staff, and the state Park Police, State Police, county and city police and sheriff teams for their professionalism, vigilance, and continued attention to security measures at our venue.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will now play at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (July 13), Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at the Mann (July 14) and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston (July 15).