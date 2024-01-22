Madonna, promoter Live Nation and venue the Barclays Center, are being sued by two fans after the singer was more than two hours late for her show last month in Brooklyn, New York, according to court documents.

The two attendees have accused the trio of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for the delayed start time, with the musician taking to the stage after 10.30pm according to the lawsuit.

The case states that “many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day”.

The case has been met with backlash, including the Guardian’s Alexis Petridis, who argued it was unfair due to her being “an artist, not a service industry worker”.

“Some music fans seem afflicted by a sense of entitlement, and to have forgotten that inconvenience used to be part of the gig-going experience. Mind you, with today’s ticket prices, is it any wonder?” Petridis said.

Madonna’s ongoing Celebration tour was rescheduled from last July after the singer was hospitalised for a bacterial infection. The tour is set to continue until its last stop in Mexico in April.