The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has put together a day of seminars on its sponsored stage at the Event Production Show, taking place 26-27 May at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The sessions will follow the association’s #BuildBackBetter message and look to the future of the events industry while learning from the last 18 months. The programme will appeal to professionals across the industry and will address; Government & The Events Industry; Diversity, Equality & Inclusion; Licensing & Legalities, an open discussion with Local Authorities; and What Comes Next? The Future of the Events Industry.

The sessions will mix between panel discussions, audience Q&As and presentations, with high profile and highly experienced commentators and speakers taking to the stage, including; Steve Whatley, vice-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Business Recovery in a Pandemic and founder, Cignpost Diagnostics; Caroline Jackson, event consultant, educator and chair of Diversity & Talent at the Business Visits & Events Partnership; Stephanie Corker, account director and DE&I Council member, DE&I EMEA subcommittee lead and DE&I Women’s Subcommittee co-lead at Wasserman; Philip Day, solicitor, Laceys Solicitors; Andy McNicholl, city events manager, Liverpool Council; Alysha Sargent, event director, Barnstorm Global Ltd; Rob Walley, founder, Controlled Events; Andrew McQuillan, managing director, CSD Productions; and Craig Mathie, managing director, Bournemouth 7s Festival.

NOEA president Tom Clements said, “The two core objectives for NOEA right now is to fight as hard as possible for the events industry, our members, and their livelihoods, but to also look to protecting and improving it as we move out of the current crisis. We’re keen that, as part of this process, we continue to collaborate with our members and colleagues in the industry; The Event Production Show is a great place to do this.

“We’re looking forward to having our own stage on day one, but also being ever present on the show floor. It’s a great chance to see many of our members in the flesh for the first time in a very long time.”

