Submissions for the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) Awards are now open as the organisation looks to reward events and businesses that have excelled as the industry moves out of the pandemic.

The awards will take place at the Bath Pump Rooms and Roman Baths on 23 November and will be preceded by the association’s annual convention.

NOEA said the awards will reflect the new tone of optimism within the industry, while also showing understanding of the continued pressure on events and event suppliers. Award categories will include specific recognition for businesses that have fought for the wider industry throughout and since the pandemic.

NOEA CEO Susan Tanner said, “We’re looking forward to celebrating with our members face-to-face for the first time in a long term, and the chance to recognise the amazing achievements of so many will mean a huge amount to everyone associated with NOEA.

“The industry is moving from into a new post-pandemic era, one that has its own unique set of challenges. More than ever, we need to underline the value and quality of what we do.”

Entries for the NOEA Awards must be submitted by 31 August 2022. Categories include: