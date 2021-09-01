After 10 years in the role, Nick Blackburn is to step down as chairman of London-based ticketing company Eventim UK on 30 September.

Owned by Germany-based pan-Europe ticketing giant, promoter and venue operator CTS Eventim, Eventim UK was launched in 2009 as an online ticket booking service. Blackburn joined as chairman in 2011 having previously founded See Tickets in 2001.

Blackburn was responsible for Eeventim’s business development in the UK and Ireland. He said, “I have enjoyed my time at Eventim, which turned out to be longer than I originally expected. I informed [CTS Eventim CEO] Klaus-Peter Schulenberg of my intentions last March as by then I had introduced John Gibson and Martin Fitzgerald to the company, both now managing directors at Eventim UK, thus keeping my promise that I would not leave until there was a strong management structure in place which could take the company forward.

“I am now free to move on to consultancy work, to spend more time on an educational charity of which I am a trustee and complete some items in my bucket list, especially in travel.”

Schulenberg said, “Over the past ten years, Nick has taken Eventim UK forward and strengthened its position in this important market. In addition, I would like to thank him for setting the course for the continued positive development of our company in the UK. I wish Nick all the best for his future.”