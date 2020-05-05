The NFL has cancelled all four games of its London series, as the Covid-19 lockdown continues.

Two fixtures were scheduled to take place in Wembley, and two more at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Exact dates had not been confirmed, but they were expected to take place in October or November.

However, as the risk of travelling has increased, the NFL has announced it will hold all 2020 games inside the United States. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision after consulting with clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.

2020 would have been the final year NFL games were due to be played at Wembley, and it is unclear if the cancellation will mean the end of the existing contract with the venue.

NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin commented: “After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

“We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

Pictured: Access attended the 2019 NFL London series game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders