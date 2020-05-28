A new online portal aimed at simplifying the procurement process for event organisers and suppliers has been launched, 27 May.

The Event Site is a subscription-based website allowing event suppliers to register their services and to be able to receive requests for quotes from event organisers, who in turn can post requirements on the service.

The new site was devised by Extreme Events Managing Director James Cooke-Priest in partnership with Mash Media.

To mark the launch, a free six-month use of the service is on offer as part of Mash Media’s ‘Support Our Suppliers’ campaign.

All types and size of events are catered for, with suppliers able to benefit from a database of more than 70,000 organisers.

Cooke-Priest noted that the idea for The Event Site was born out of a “frustration” that there was not a quicker way to find suitable suppliers than often unproductive web searches and multiple calls. “I have spent almost 20 years in the industry watching event organisers going through the same inefficient procurement habits and thought that there had to be a better way,” Cooke Priest said. “We designed the site to revolutionise the process to help both organisers and suppliers to source each other.

“Partnering with Mash Media was obvious. They are passionate about the industry and sit as a central hub, providing a great service of knowledge and information to suppliers and organisers through their media portfolio. They have the largest database of suppliers and organisers through their years of publishing the White Book supplier directory, too.”

James Cooke-Priest showcasing The Event Site at International Confex

The launch of the site comes at a crucial time for the events industry, with a recent Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) survey noting 60% of suppliers may not last until the summer.

Acknowledging his contribution in trying to help the events industry’s supplier base, Cooke-Priest said: “I am very proud to be launching the site at a time when the industry needs all the support it can get and hope that we can generate new business for suppliers and make life simpler for organisers.”

Mash Media managing director Julian Agostini said it was critical to continue to proactively support the supplier base. He noted: “This is a product we are genuinely excited to bring to the market and we are determined to continue to support the supplier base through this difficult period, and beyond.

“We hope as many companies as possible take advantage of this offer and get business back to normal.”

The Event Site will be marketed through Mash Media’s events-focused portfolio of magazines including Access All Areas, Conference News, and Exhibition News, as well as through International Confex and the Event Production Show.

Free offer

To take advantage of the free 6-month service, type ‘SUPPORT-OUR-SUPPLIERS’ in the promotional code box when registering.

Visit The Event Site.