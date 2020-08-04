Event suppliers T.H. Collective, Fineline Lighting and Mechanical Mouse have teamed up to announce the launch of a new broadcast studio, TH e.Space.

The studio, located at T.H. Collective’s Bristol headquarters, will enable customers to produce remote video content while observing social distancing guidelines, allowing for virtual and hybrid events.

In addition to recording and editing the broadcast, the team at TH e.Space can offer clients a range of services including Q&As, live polling, speaker coaching, live captioning, graphics and more.

Director at T.H. Collective, Nick Hobbs, said: “We’ve launched TH e.Space as a direct response to the changing needs of audiences due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During lockdown we’ve all become very accustomed to consuming remote content and this new studio offers a higher production value for businesses looking to take their video broadcast to the next level, all while observing social distancing.”

Fineline Lighting Director, Rob Sangwell, added: “TH e.Space offers organisations looking to produce a virtual or hybrid event the opportunity to create high quality, professional video content.

“As a number of restrictions remain in place for live events and large-scale business meetings, having a virtual component will give organisers the potential to reach a large, international audience from the comfort of the studio.”