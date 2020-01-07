Motorsport with Attitude (MWA), the grassroots motor racing show, is set to return to the East of England Arena and Events Centre (EEAEC), following its debut at the venue in 2019.

Organised by former racing correspondent and oval racing enthusiast Dave Rennie, the show features motorsport exhibitors, live-action demos and traders across the two days. The event aims to have a festival environment, with on-site camping and evening entertainment.

Following the success of the inaugural event, which attracted over 9000 visitors, Rennie has chosen to hold the event two weeks earlier in 2020. The decision was made to avoid clashing with Daytona Speedweeks in the USA, which attracts many UK drivers and teams.

Rennie said of the event: “Fundamentally, the show is going to be bigger, with more of everything – more exhibitors, more racing demos, and more merchants, but we will also be addressing some of the issues we faced last year with improved marshalling and signage. The reaction of the grassroots racing community to our show has been nothing short of incredibly positive, and the plentiful feedback on our first event from the fans, exhibitors and teams has been instrumental in ensuring our 2020 event is going to offer more excitement, entertainment and interest for everyone.”

Jason Lunn, EEAEC venue director, added: “Motorsport With Attitude 2019 was an incredible event that truly lived up to its name. We worked very closely with Dave to make it a success, and we’re all looking forward to the next edition in February 2020.”

MWA will take place from 1-2 February, 2020 at the EEAEC.