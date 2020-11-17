Dan Corderoy, former GES EMEA event production director and founder of Vista Events, tells Access of his determination to organise a live event he describes as being “the first laugh out of lockdown”.

Scheduled to take place from 3-5 December at the East Of England Arena in Peterborough, the inaugural Clever Monkee Comedy Festival will feature performances from 10 comedians including Marcus Brigstocke, Jen Brister, Ed Byrne and Sara Barron.

Organisers Hannah Isted and Dan Corderoy (pictured) are hoping to follow in the footsteps of successful Covid-safe events such as the Greenwich Comedy Festival and Virgin Money Unity Arena but lockdown 2.0 is not helping ticket sales due to concern it will be extended beyond 2 December.

Corderoy says the aim is to sell between 500 and 750 tickets per night but that is proving a challenge.

“It feels like we are desperately paddling up stream to do it but the experience has been great. Our supplier partners are fantastic. Doing this has restored my faith in the events community, so many people have offered to help and are doing work for nothing just to get the event on.”

He says, “Since we launched the tiered system came in and then a full lockdown. We are doing everything we can to sell tickets, and have launched a pay-per-view option that is selling well, but tickets for the live event are not selling as quickly as we would like despite us offering full refunds should the event be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

Naturally the event is compliant with all Covid-19 event guidelines. Tables seating two to six people are situated two metres apart, there will be an abundance of hand sanitiser, staggered entry and exit times, increased cleaning and widespread signage.

Corderoy says, “We have invested in every single Covid measure, everything has been planned for. We are working closely with a designated health and safety consultant.

“We are determined to stage a live event. For us it is about supporting our fellow events operators and suppliers at a time when we all need a laugh before Christmas.

Suppliers:

Pearce Hire – AV and production

LC Events – H&S

Full Vision – graphics

VividInk PR – marketing

Creative Hire – furniture

Cooke & Associates – video

Paul Rogers – CAD