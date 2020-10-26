The East of England Arena and Events Centre is making its annual firework display a drive-in event, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enter the Entertainment Effects Group Ltd are delivering the fireworks for the 4,000-capacity event.

Jason Lunn, venue director, said: “Making this display Covid-compliant is simplified by welcoming visitors in their cars – we can check them in and out whilst maintaining full social distancing.

“Audiences will be asked to stay within touching distance of their vehicle, which of course can be used for shelter should the weather turn. Kev Lawrence of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Community Radio will be the compere for the display, and visitors will be able to enjoy the music and messages accompanying the fireworks through their own car stereos at a volume comfortable to them.

“Visitors may also benefit from being able to enjoy a fireworks display from inside a car, muffling the loudest sounds, which is perfect for anyone who loves the sight of fireworks but who may find loud reports frightening or intimidating.”