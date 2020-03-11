The biannual Peterborough Festival of Antiques will be opening its first 2020 show at the East of England Arena, bringing hundreds of dealers and an estimated 15,000 visitors to the venue.

The festival, organised by International Antiques & Collectors Fairs (IACF), has been held at East of England Arena since 1999, and over the course of the last two decades has become one of the largest antiques fairs in Europe.

Dean Rees, East of England Arena’s business development manager, said: “The Peterborough Festival of Antiques has become a flagship event for the antiques market, and we’re looking forward to helping IACF develop this world-class event into the future.”

Managing director of IACF, Will Thomas, added: “The Peterborough Festival of Antiques has reached an international audience, due in part to being able to expand into the plentiful and well-serviced facilities here at the Arena.”

The Peterbrough Festival of Antiques will be taking place from April 10-11, 2020.