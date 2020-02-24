Recently, Modified Nationals and the National Hod Rod Show have announced that the two events have combined to become Autofest.

The newly re-branded event from motorsport specialists No Limits Events & Promotions, will be launched at East of England Arena & Events Centre.

The new event is a two-day festival and lifestyle event devoted to customised vehicles and culture offering a variety of driving demonstrations, static displays indoors and out, live event stages, club stands, as well as a tattoo convention and traders, all taking place throughout the venue’s indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Autofest is ‘as much a celebration of the culture of car customisation and modification as the cars themselves’, and so the organisers are striving to make it a family event, with plenty of attractions, including live bands and DJs, drift car and monster truck rides, bouncy castles and children’s rides, and over 100 trade stalls.

The show is the latest in a string of motorsport and motoring events to choose East of England Arena as its preferred venue. East of England Arena’s oval track and grandstand has been the home circuit of the UK Championship Speedway team, the Peterborough Panthers for decades, and so the venue is well known in motorsport circles.

East of England Arena’s business development manager, Dean Rees, said: “No Limits Events and Promotions has a great track record in bringing loud and exciting motorsport festivals to large audience of fans and enthusiasts, and I have no doubt that East of England Autofest will be a great success.”

Autofest will take place from 30-31 May 2020 at the East of England Arena.