Live Promotions said it will stage, Europe’s largest trucking festival, Truckfest at the East of England Arena & Events Centre on 28-30 August.

The festival was run as a reduced capacity event last year between lockdowns but the event planned for the August Bank Holiday weekend will be a return to the full show format, following a postponement in May.

East of England Arena and Events Centre venue director Jason Lunn said, “Last year we worked hard with Live Promotions to create a Covid-safe version of this much-loved event over the August Bank Holiday 2020. This is good news for the regional economy and a welcome return to greatness for one of our favourite annual events.”

Live Promotions director Colin Ward said, “Keeping the Truckfest brand going through the pandemic has not been an easy task. Thanks to our close partnership with East of England Arena, and the success of Truckfest 2020, we’ve been able to expand on our original plans and set our sights on a complete festival, featuring an extraordinary opening ceremony on Saturday night to celebrate our return to full strength. If ever there was a reason to pull out all the stops, this is it.”