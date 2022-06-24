Live music events in the UK are to host more than a million people this weekend (24-26 June), with Glastonbury (cap. 147,000), three 65,000-capacity BST Hyde Park shows and several large-scale stadiums and arena concerts taking place despite the ill-timing of the final RMT rail strike on 25 June.

Wembley Stadium (90,000) is to stage two shows by Ed Sheeran and the London Stadium (80,000) will host Red Hot Chili Peppers, Thundercat, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s Hella Mega Tour. The latter also takes place at John Smith’s Stadium (40,000) in Huddersfield on Saturday.

Other major outdoor events being staged across the country include Hampton Court Palace festival (3,000), Simply Red at Earlam Park (5,000) in Norwich, Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Beach Boys at Dreamland Margate (15,000).

Among the many sizeable Indoor gigs to take place are Twenty Ones Pilots at OVO Arena Wembley (12,500), Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Resorts World Arena Birmingham (15,685), Diana Ross at the O2 Arena (20,000), George Benson at the Royal Albert Hall (5,272), Barry Manilow at First Direct Arena Leeds (13,781), Kings of Leon at SSE Arena Belfast (11,000), and Alanis Morissette at AO Arena Manchester (21,000).