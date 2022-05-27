Glastonbury (cap. 147,000) organiser Emily Eavis said the sale of single-use plastic will be banned this year’s event, while set designers Block9 has announced a sustainable partnership at the festival with Notting Hill Carnival.

The festival first introduced a ban on single-use plastic in 2019, which Eavis said saved 1.7million bottles from landfill. In an Instagram post she encouraged attendees to bring a reusable water bottle to fill-up for free at one of the festival’s water points and taps on site.

“All of the water at Glastonbury Festival comes from the local Bristol Water mains and is of the same quality as your taps at home. It is also available to purchase in cans,” said Eavis. “Let’s keep the standard up, as we did so well in 2019.”

This year’s Glastonbury sees the return of set designers Block9, which will host four stages across two fields. It said it is collaborating with Notting Hill Carnival this year by incorporating some of the carnival’s features at this year’s festival.

Block9, led by Gideon Berger and Stephen Gallagher, said it will create a 100% electric carnival float which will go across the festival site and feature the Carnival’s dancers and masqueraders.

One of Block9’s stages, in collaboration with Genosys Soundsystem, will be a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of Castlemorton – the week-long illegal rave in 1992 that hosted 20,000 attendees in Worcestershire.

Berger said, “Today, Block9 provides a festival platform for a new generation of artists and DJ’s upholding the very same political principles at the core of dance music both in 1992 and 2022.”

This year’s Glastonbury festival takes place from 22-26 June, with a lineup including Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.