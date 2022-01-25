Montreux Jazz Festival has partnered with TikTok to support new and emerging talent in music with events across Europe.

The festival’s new music initiative, MJF Spotlight, will work with TikTok on the staging of six live showcases and creation of original content throughout the year that will be live streamed via TikTok and on Montreux’s operated channels.

TikTok has also been named an official partner for the festival and will bring the platform’s creators and talent to the Lake Geneva event this summer.

The live showcases will be filmed in Zurich, Berlin, Hamburg and London, as well as at the festival.

MJF Spotlight is part of Montreux’s subsidiary media company Montreux Media Ventures. It was launched in 2019 to support grassroots talent and create branded content throughout the year.

Montreux Media Ventures CEO Nick Bonard said, “Together, TikTok and MJF Spotlight can supercharge the process of artist discovery through entertaining and engaging content.”