Organisers of the Montreux Jazz Festival have revealed details of a free programme of more than 500 concerts, DJ sets and workshops over 15 stages at the 5 – 20 July event in Switzerland.

Around 80% of the new-look festival’s content will be made up of free-to-attend elements including talks from Deep Purple and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, along with 150 concerts and 260 DJ sets including Kenya Grace, Good Neighbours, Sid Sriram, Marcel Dettman and Dargz.

Changes have been made to the event this year due to ongoing construction work to the Convention Centre, which usually hosts the festival’s major shows. The reconfigured event will include a new main stage constructed on top of Lake Geneva, and a return to the Casino where the event started in 1967.

The festival will also involve other new lakeside stages, many of them free-to-attend, with an expected attendance of 250,000 across the event. Some 3,400m2 of terraces are being built by the lake, compared to 2,000m2 for last year’s event.

The new 5,000 capacity main stage on the lake will be 35m wide/23m deep/17m high, and feature a sound system provided by Meyer Sound; a partner of the festival for more than thirty years.

With a capacity of 1,300, the Casino Stage will consist of a half-seated and half-standing configuration.

Deep Purple will return to perform on the lake this year, while other headliners of the festival’s paid-for shows will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Jungle, Duran Duran, André 3000 and Air.

More than 50 years after Pink Floyd played the festival, the band’s drummer and co-founder Nick Mason will return to the event with a performance of the same material, as part of his Saucerful of Secrets project focusing on the band’s early years – from 1967 to 1972.

The Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation is continuing its role as a talent scout by offering a springboard to musicians in the early stages of their careers, including French singer-bassist Amy Gadiaga, French-Moroccan trumpeter Daoud and Italian-German electro-jazz duo 505. Emile Londonien and Jowee Omicil return to the event to present a work based on Thelonious Monk.