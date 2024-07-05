The Montreux Jazz Festival, which kicks off today, 5 July, is to livestream more than 30 concerts by acts including Raye, PJ Harvey and Jungle on the festival’s YouTube channel.

Among the performances to be made available to stream for free will be The National, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monaé, Vulfpeck, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware and Noname. Produced by Montreux Media Ventures under the artistic direction of Yann Orhan, the livestreamed film recordings of the festival are not the only way fans will be able enjoy the event for free. A huge programme of free activities and performances includes more than 400 concerts and DJ across 15 stages at the 5 – 20 July event in Switzerland.

Changes have been made to the event this year due to ongoing construction work to the Convention Centre, which usually hosts the festival’s major shows. The reconfigured event will include a new main stage constructed on top of Lake Geneva, and a return to the Casino where the event started in 1967.

The festival will also involve other new lakeside stages, many of them free-to-attend, with an expected attendance of 250,000 across the event. Some 3,400m2 of terraces are being built by the lake, compared to 2,000m2 for last year’s event.

The new 5,000 capacity main stage on the lake will be 35m wide/23m deep/17m high, and feature a sound system provided by Meyer Sound; a partner of the festival for more than thirty years.

With a capacity of 1,300, the Casino Stage will consist of a half-seated and half-standing configuration.