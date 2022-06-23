The Ministry of Sound Group (MOS) is to open a new workspace and live event venue in London’s Westfield centre.

The Ministry Shepherd’s Bush is scheduled to open in Q1 2024, construction begins later this year. MOS said the building will offer a flexible working environment for the music and wider creative industries, and will feature fitness studios and a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The Ministry Shepherd’s Bush is to be created in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), which will reconfigure the 10,683sqm space that was until recently occupied by a House of Fraser department store.

Ministry of Sound Group chairman Lohan Presencer said the company’s The Ministry Borough Road, which launched in 2018, reached full occupancy within its first year, and the Shepherd’s Bush project would be “bigger and bolder.”

As well as hosting live music shows, networking events and conferences, the venue’s office space will host up to 1,200 people. Its event space and meeting room suite will be available to hire for events and gatherings of up to 300.

URW UK chief operating officer Scott Parsons said, “As we constantly transform Westfield centre and create new and innovative offerings, we are very excited to add our partnership with Ministry of Sound Group, launching this truly unique work, life and social venue.”