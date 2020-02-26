Midas is the power behind Ian Xiang’s Lightopia in London, a festival featuring 47 groups of Chinese lantern installations -1m LEDs – projection mapping, acrobats, musicians and much more.

The first time a Western design company has worked with Chinese manufacturers to build a set like this, tailored to UK audiences, Lightopia was spawned at the Edinburgh Diwali in October last year moving to Manchester just in front of the festive window.

With different USPs in each location, the festival made its London debut at Chiswick House & Gardens in 2020 where itruns through to March.

Exploring the theme ‘Harmony’, Lightopia fuses art installations with human experience/interaction across zones including 12 Star Signs, the Rose Garden, Tree of Life, the Light Tunnel and incredible 3D Mapping on the 18th century villa itself.

Making use of the venue’s extensive house power network around the site, adding three ULSD 100kVA, two 45 kVA sets and eight tower lights, Midas delivers with typical efficiency.

Dave Noble, managing director at Midas, comments: “We know Chiswick House & Gardens well and it’s a real pleasure to be there again, driving such an original event, with creative director Ian Xiang and his team.”

Ben Whur, founding partner at production company Proud Events, says: “This tour is the first time I’ve worked with Midas, a company recommended to me by a number of other suppliers.

“It’s not just about best price, it’s quality of service too and Midas’ experience, expertise and input makes a real difference to the event we deliver.

“The LED draw is very small but like any organiser in year one we’re looking to improve everything, from the build to emissions, so we’re talking to Midas about incorporating LPG sets next time.”

Lightopia has a five-year contract at Chiswick House & Gardens and, with meetings at three more venues outside London pending, Xiang and company plan to grow the festival and keep it shining.

