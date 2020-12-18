Christmas will be a difficult time for some of our events family this year. They will be experiencing much greater challenges than others.

All of the event industry campaigns, associations and organisations are coming together to share this one key message: “If you need help, it is there for you.

Talk to someone if you are having a difficult time or are worried about someone else.

Make the call. You are not alone. You are not wasting anyone’s time.”

For those in crisis or need of immediate support call

Samaritans on 116 123

Your crisis team, if you already receive healthcare support

, if you already receive healthcare support NHS 111

Your local GP

If you or someone close to you is suffering a mental health emergency call 999

Further supporting information can be found through these links

Mind: website

Samaritans: website