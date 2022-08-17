Mash Media has partnered with Major Events International (MEI) to promote and curate the UK Events Summit at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 26 October.

The event will share best practise on several topics in the UK sports, music and entertainment industries, including safety/security, delivery savings, revenue generation, DEI governance and ESG legacy.

So far MEI has representatives from venues, events and organisations such as Lancashire County Cricket Club, Parklife Festival, The FA, Manchester International Festival, Silverstone and World Netball.

Access All Areas editor Chris Barrett will be chairing the wrap-up session featuring leaders from the industry. MEI is offering 100 free places to rights-holding event organisers.

The speakers will provide insight on a variety of issues that will include ‘How to delight brand partners’, ‘How to harness tech to increase revenues’, ‘The future of live events’ and ‘Best practice event delivery’.

The full programme can be found here.