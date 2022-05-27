Freemans Event Partners has agreed a long-term partnership with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to deliver event solutions at Lord’s Cricket Ground (cap. 30,000).

Following a trial period in 2021, the multi-year agreement will see Freemans Events Partners deliver its bespoke menus and new outlets exclusively for the venue.

Freemans will also deploy payment technology solutions across the venue and will manage payment processes and payment hardware across all point-of-sale locations within the venue, including the food outlets, bars, Lord’s Tavern and hospitality suites. The payment systems will be fully integrated with the venue’s digital POS platforms.

The family-owned company, which began in 1975 as a single fish and chips outlet at Silverstone, provides event solutions to clients such as Silverstone, Twickenham, The DP World Tour, Boomtown Fair and Victorious festival.

Freemans Event Partners CEO Stephen Freeman said, “The opportunity to develop a premium offering alongside one of the most esteemed and historic sporting venues in the world is a momentous and hugely exciting project for us.

“This appointment is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Freemans Event Partners team and we look forward to a being part of the international cricket calendar.”