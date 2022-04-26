Freemans Event Partners has expanded its team with the appointment of two high-level senior roles within sustainability and commercial partnerships.

Chloe Lloyd joins the Gloucester-based multi-service event provider as sustainability manager, while Ross Parker takes up the role of head of commercial partnerships.

Lloyd joins the family-owned company with experience in setting and delivering environmental goals and agendas through her previous position with the Environment Agency. There she held the roles of warranted waste environment officer and more recently sustainable business partner for London, West and East Midlands.

Freemans Event Partners CEO Stephen Freeman said, “It has been one of my ambitions this year to bring in a dedicated sustainability manager. Someone who can set the culture and the tone for what we do but have the skills to deliver our ESG priorities and help to create a best-in-class event experience.

“Chloe is hugely experienced in doing just this, and with an award-winning background I’m very excited to see what she brings to the table.”

From 2012 to 2018, Parker served as the head of sponsorship for the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and until recently was the head of commercial partnerships at the NEC Group. His role at Freemans will be to develop and implement strategies which drive client and partner relationships, with a focus on high street, technologies, payment solutions and emerging markets.

Freeman said, “[Ross’] knowledge and experience in the field is world-class, he’s shown himself to be a great operator in sales and business development and we couldn’t be happier that he is joining the Freemans Event Partners’ team.”