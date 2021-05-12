London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced £6m domestic tourism campaign Lets’ Do London, designed to boost the capital’s culture, hospitality, and retail economies.

City Hall has said it will be “the biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen” to help London’s economy recover while Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The campaign will begin later this month and will feature one-off events in partnership with the city’s cultural institutions and tourism attractions.

As part of the upcoming London Lates initiative, films curated by BAFTA and the British Film Institute will be screened outdoors and grassroots music venues across the city will see late-night openings.

The city will host some of the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020 tournament at Wembley (cap. 90,000) and the Shakespeare Globe (1,570) will host ‘Midnight Matinees’ with performances starting at 11.59pm.

Central London will be turned into an outdoor art gallery, with London designer Yinka Ilori leading on a series of streetscape commissions in partnership with the London Design Festival and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative.

For this year’s London Design Biennale at Somerset House, artist and designer Es Devlin will plant a living forest and there will be a transformation of road crossings and street furniture in the West End by Royal Academy artists and the Heart of London Business Alliance Art of London programme.

The city will then welcome back festivals including London Fashion Week, Frieze London, the London Design Festival, and the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

City Hall analysis of forecasts by VisitBritain showed that consumer spending in central London by domestic tourists was £3.5bn less throughout 2020.

Khan said, “There will be further exciting announcements across the year to showcase London’s world-class nightlife, cultural attractions and hospitality businesses as well as the city’s grassroots venues and how creative freelancers, artists and performers will be at the heart of the programme as it continues to develop.”

He added, “Our new campaign is bringing together many of the capital’s leading organisations and venues to offer an unparalleled experience for anyone visiting the capital throughout the year.”