The London Marathon has extended its current partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer to 2023.

The brand has been a sponsor of the London Marathon since 2016. This year’s edition, which was postponed from April, will take place on 3 October with 50,000 runners. Mirroring the largely virtual event last year, that saw nearly 40,000 people take part remotely, there will also be the opportunity to take part from afar.

London Marathon event director Hugh Brasher said, “We are proud of our great relationship with TAG Heuer since 2016 based on our mutual commitment to excellence and a desire to constantly seek improvements and innovations. We are looking forward to developing our partnership further in the years to come.”

TAG Heuer managing director UK & Ireland, Rob Diver, said, “The London Marathon embodies the spirit of TAG Heuer and we are thrilled to support, and keep runners connected, as the race returns to its traditional format around London’s historic landmarks.”

The London Marathon recently entered into a six-year naming rights deal with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will run from 2022 onwards.