Official UEFA Euro 2020 Fan Zones in London and Glasgow are set to host 18,000 attendees per day between them this summer.

London’s Trafalgar Square is due to welcome 9,500 fans for screenings of England matches as well as the semi-finals and final of the rescheduled Euro 2020, which begins tomorrow (11 June). Free tickets will be distributed via a public ballot. The first two England games prior to the planned Step 4 of the reopening roadmap on 21 June will be for key workers only, and will be limited to a 750-capacity.

UEFA is using both Fan Zones as part of its UEFA Festival initiative, which will also include the free-to-attend, 2,500-capacity, Football Village at Potters Field Park next to Tower Bridge in London.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) is responsible for both London sites, in partnership with brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide.

The Football Village, similar to the one held in the park during the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics, will be used throughout the tournament. Featuring live music, cultural entertainment, football drills and community activities, the Village will screen every fixture of the tournament except England matches and ones that kick off at 8pm on Sundays.

Glasgow Green will host up to 3,000 fans per session and 6,000 per day for the whole tournament, with music performances that will mainly be free except for six selected performances priced at £20 per table.

UEFA said the Glasgow event will be largely seated in groups of up to six people and “subject to relevant Scottish Government physical distancing requirements”.

Glasgow’s Fan Zone has come under fire amid the city’s rising Covid-19 cases, while Scottish Hospitality Group spokesperson Stephen Montgomery described it as an “absolute slap to the hospitality sector within Glasgow who have just opened in a level two situation.”

“Hospitality in Glasgow cannot be forced back into a level threes situation after this, because Glasgow didn’t ask for this,” he told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

The Fan Zone is being organised by charity Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council.

Glasgow Life chair and Glasgow City Council deputy leader David McDonald said, “The rich programme represents the country’s diverse communities, art forms and festivals and we can’t wait to welcome music, comedy, arts, dance, film fans and more along to soak up the wonderful cultural offering this summer.

“Creating a safe and controlled environment is central to the Fan Zone and we want to assure people that all event partners are committed to staging a safe event and providing a Covid-secure environment for visitors, participants and the local community.”

Other venues that plan to screen matches include Liverpool’s Camp & Furnace and the Paddy Power fan parks at Riverside Newcastle and Flat Iron Square, London Bridge.