The Live Nation-promoted Utilita Live From The Drive-In concert series has been cancelled due to concerns over localised lockdowns.

The promoter said it had become impossible for it to continue with the series “with any confidence”.

The drive-in concert tour was due to visit 12 cities around the UK, including London, with a line-up of acts such as Gary Numan, Dizzee Rascal, The Streets, Beverley Knight. Each event was due to accommodate 300 cars.

Live Nation said it had received huge support from artists, contractors, headline sponsor Utilita and ticket buyers, who it has confirmed will be refunded within seven days.