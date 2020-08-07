Zanzibar Club, a 300-capacity venue in Liverpool, has been forced to close due to Covid-19.

The venue, which hosted early shows from artists including Arctic Monkey, Miles Kane and Courtney Barnett among other famous names, has now permanently closed after facing the uncertainty of a year of temporary closure.

The venue was opened in 1990, and described itself as a “pivotal venue for developing artists at grassroots level in the North West”.

In a statement posted to the venue’s website, Director Sam Burgess commented: “Covid-19 has been a massive kick in the teeth for everyone. The entertainment and music industry has had the roughest ride of all. With business restrictions and lack of proper guidance, music venues will be among the last ones to reopen.

“The Zanzibar Club has been a true survivor over the past 30 years, but with the current climate of uncertainty and the probability of remaining closed for a year, we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to permanently close our venue.

“With very limited time left on our lease and too many years of wear and tear on our building structure puts us in a financially unattainable position to reopen.

“From all the Zanzibar crew past and present we would like to say a huge thank you to all the performers that have graced the stage at Zanzibar and brought music and joy into many peoples lives. Thank you to all gig goers, friends that have turned into family – you all have made Zanzibar feel like a second home for us.

“We appreciate everyone for their loyal support over the years and wish you all the best for the future.”