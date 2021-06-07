Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) has appointed Nicole Portwood chief brand officer, a newly created role by the concert and festival promoter.

LNE said Portwood will work to further enhance its brand across all channels by exploring new opportunities that develop deeper relationships with both artists and fans worldwide.

New York-based Portwood joins LNE from PepsiCo where she most recently served as vice president of marketing for Mountain Dew and the flavoured soft drink portfolio. Before that she served as the vice president and chief marketing officer at Tito’s Handmade Vodka for nine years.

LNE president and CEO Michael Rapino said, “We built Live Nation into the leading live music brand by promoting and investing in artists around the world at every level from clubs to stadiums, and with Nicole’s expertise we will continue to expand our Live Nation product offering for both artists and fans.

“We look forward to the new opportunities and growth Nicole will help shape, from onsite experiences to developing new digital content offerings such as NFTs or membership options.”

Portwood said, “This work bridges my personal and professional passions, and I am excited to work with the incredibly talented and entrepreneurial people here to develop a robust brand strategy that strengthens loyalty and heightens the entire live experience for fans. With the return of live events, this is such an exciting moment for the company and in culture more broadly, and I cannot wait for what’s ahead.”