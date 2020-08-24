Matt Snowball Music is shutting its Brewery Road premises in London and closing for business due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s general manager Richard Kiernan and director Matt Snowball posted a letter on social media explaining the move. Over more than two decades, the company had become well established as a supplier of events and touring equipment including PA and speakers, splitter vans, backline equipment and flight cases along with musical equipment storage and repairs.

The duo’s statement on social media reads, “With live music production coming to a virtual standstill worldwide, the company has made the difficult decision to leave its Brewery Road premises and to close for business. We would like to thank all our customers for their support and all our staff past and present for their hard work over the past three decades. It has been a great journey, we have all made some wonderful friends and memories. We will dearly miss the catch-ups with all the extended touring family.

“We all hope to see you again in the future, in some form or other. Until then, good luck and stay safe.”