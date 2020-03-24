A number of AV suppliers in the Netherlands banded together behind campaign #LightTheSky, to show solidarity to health workers during COVID-19.

On 22 March, lighting companies and individuals in Benelux were invited to point their lights upwards in support of key workers on the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

#LightTheSky was an idea originated by a Dutch rental company which then became a clarion call taken up by numerous entertainment rental companies, venues, broadcasters and others.

Many of those involved made use of Robe lighting products. Robe’s CEO Josef Valchar commented: “It’s heart-warming to see the entertainment technology community energised and engaging in actions like this and showing its support for everyone.

“We’re all affected, and by standing strong together we can help each other survive and deal with the huge challenges our incredible industry faces in the immediate and longer-term future.”