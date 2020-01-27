Nokamo, a brand-new marketing consultancy, has been launched by founded by LIFE agency founder Ian Humphris and former MD, Rachel Deacon.

Nokamo co-founders Humphris and Deacon will be joined by two other former LIFE execs, Rachel Jackson and Justine Roberts-Davies.

Nokamo is aimed at businesses in the B2B SME market, who have an ‘aggressive growth target’ and ‘need to rapidly change their marketing to succeed’.

Humphris said: “Nokamo is about building businesses and brands that actively discriminate themselves. We want to unhide our clients, setting them apart from the commoditised norm we see today, that suffocates fast growth for many brands.

“Our job is to create transformative propositions that haven’t been done before; pushing our clients’ businesses into “splendid isolation” to exploit the inequality of difference, while surfacing them from the swamp of samey-ness.

“We only want to work with right-minded souls, who want fast growth and know that breaking the status quo is the only way to do just that. We won’t suit 8 out 10 businesses and we’re happy with that. Great work polarises. It must also agitate and undo the truths of the market. It’ll be too much for some.

“Clients need to be prepared for introspection and being vulnerable; for sacrifice and true leadership. Working together we’ll create a monopoly using lateral thinking and craft.”

The driving force behind Nokamo is ‘making a real difference to clients who are personally invested in their companies’.

Humphris said: “It’s exciting to work with business owners and investors directly. We’ve worked with some of the best FMCG clients in the world and with some of the biggest budgets, we could have done that again – but where’s the challenge in that?

“We want to make a difference in sectors where the norm is to describe what you do and compete on price, rather than build a conspicuous brand that commands a premium. Pretty much all professional service businesses fall into that category.”

Nokamo’s four stage strategic process, titled ‘Deviant Means’, applies basic principles of marketing and economics to deliver what Humphris predicts will ensure “exponential growth”.

Nokamo already has a number of SME clients, who are serviced from Nokamo’s Birmingham and London offices.