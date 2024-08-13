Festival and concert promoter Kilimanjaro Live has partnered with Tixel to transform its ticketing process, using Tixel’s resale platform to address issues like ticket inflation and oversaturation.

The collaboration, which kicked off with events like Kew The Music (pictured) and Belladrum Tartan Heart, marks Tixel’s continued expansion in the UK, where it already partners with festivals including Boardmasters and Kendal Calling.

The partnership aims to ensure fans can access affordable tickets and avoid exploitation by touts, while also offering promoters insights into their customer base.

Tixel’s current partners including roughly one third of the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) in the UK including Truck and Tramlines. Other recent new wins for Tixel include 2000Trees, Bloodstock, Shambala and Team Love.

KMJ Entertainment head of partnerships Elliott Brough said, “This collaboration marks our first steps towards offering safe ticket resale for fans who can’t attend and ensuring that live music enthusiasts are not exploited by touts. Partnering with Tixel not only provides us with valuable data but also opens up opportunities to develop unique strategies for our future events.”

Tixel head of UK and Europe Matt Kaplan said, “As a team, we’re incredibly passionate about the UK market where there’s such a broad and diverse range of live events through the summer months and beyond – and that diversity shines through in Kilimanjaro’s calendar of shows.”