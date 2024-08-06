Scotland’s largest camping festival, the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, celebrated its 20th anniversary with a record-breaking sell-out event, raising over £100,000 for local grassroots charities.

The Kilimanjaro Live-promoted festival, held near Beauly, Inverness, drew 20,000 attendees who praised the improved logistics and traffic control measures introduced following issues at last year’s event.

Since its inception in 2004, Belladrum has embraced its Scottish Highlands roots, achieving year-on-year growth.

“We’ve always stuck to our roots of being a ‘festival for all’, all are welcome here and we carefully curate a line-up that will wow our full audience spectrum,” said promoter Dougie Brown.

“For our 20th anniversary, we aimed to give our audience the best experience ever. This paid off with sold-out ticket sales and an incredible line-up of artists that brought sheer joy to everyone. Add in a wonderful dollop of sunshine and we’ve had our best year ever.”

The festival’s lineup included James Arthur, Deacon Blue, Sugababes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Shires. The next edition will take place from 31 July – 2 August 2025.