UK live event production charity Stagehand has launched the second phase of its #ILoveLive prize draw campaign with acts including Iron Maiden, The 1975, Foo Fighters, Queen, Imogen Heap and Jack Garratt among the many acts to donate prizes in aid of out of work stage crew.

The first #ILoveLive prize draw raised £546,000 for Stagehand, while other previous initiatives include a photography sale dubbed Prints for Music and a live event session held in December featuring Newton Faulkner and Kim Wilde.

Artist manager and promoter David Stopps, who launched the initiative with Production Services Association GM Andy Lenthall and Britannia Row Productions MD Mike Lowe, said, “When I heard about the tenth suicide among stage crew in late August, I knew I had to do something. Stage crew are not only suffering great financial hardship but most are also experiencing mental ill health. Money raised from these prize draws will actually save lives and help to safeguard their future.”

Like the original campaign, #ILoveLive 2 has been set up in partnership with Crowdfunder. It involves a series of prize draws carried out via each artist’s #ILoveLive Crowdfunder page.

Available items include a limited edition Iron Maiden Jackson guitar, signed Queen & Adam Lambert memorabilia and a Spice Girls Union Jack sofa.