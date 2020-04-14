INVNT, the ‘global live storytelling brand agency’, has announced that it has created a campaign to raise awareness of mental illness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As social distancing and working from home has become the new normal for the foreseeable future, along with the rise of a previously-unseen illness, many people will be feeling anxious, isolated, uncomfortable or confused.

Recognising the impact that this has on peoples’ mental health, IVNT launched an awareness campaign, to encourage people to look after their own mental health, as well as others, during this difficult time.

INVNT’s Executive Creative Director, Adam Harriden explains: “This campaign aims to get people to stop and think about how those who have always felt this way – people with mental health disorders – are coping during these tough times.

“They need our help more than ever. Imagine suffering from anxiety or depression and being told you can’t leave your house, you can’t see your friends, and that seeing your doctor or therapist could take weeks? From supporting your local mental health organisation to lending your creativity to a pro bono project, let’s make sure the voices of the people who are often forgotten are heard when they need us most.”

Interact with the campaign using the hashtag #COVID19MentalHealthAwareness.