The prime minister has today, 17 July, given the green light for English venues to re-open and host indoor performances from 1 August, provided social distancing guidelines are followed.

DCMS guidance includes the requirement that venues operate at a reduced capacity in order to maintain social distancing.

Other requirements include placing social distancing markers in areas of the venues where queues form, increased deep cleaning of auditoriums , and the sale of all tickets online to facilitate track and trace systems.

The prime minister said local authorities will have new powers to close venues and cancel events should a virus outbreak occur locally.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “This is a welcome step on the path to a return to normal and, coupled with our £1.57 billion rescue package, will help secure the future of this important sector.”

The DCMS’s full guidance is available here.

The move follows the government’s reopening of outdoor live events, with social distancing, from 11 July.