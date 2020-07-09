In what Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called “an important milestone for performing artists”, he said live outdoor music and theatre events will be allowed to take place from 11 July.

No details were given regarding the timeline for the reopening of indoor music venues but Dowden revealed that the Government is working with public health experts to “carefully pilot a number of indoor performances”.

He said the audience capacity of outdoor venues staging shows, from this weekend onward, will be reduced and event organisers encouraged to use e-tickets to help test and trace.

Said Dowden, “As of this weekend our artists, musicians and dancers can start performing live outside to socially distanced audiences. Normal life is slowly returning. This is an important milestone for performing artists who have been waiting patiently in the wings since March.

“We will be working with public health experts to carefully pilot a number of indoor performances, from the London Symphony Orchestra to Butlin’s, to work out how we can confidently usher in socially distanced audiences indoors as soon as possible.”

The Culture Secretary said the DCMS is carrying out a scientific study to help understand and mitigate specific public health risks, such as the impact of singing and wind and brass instruments on Covid-19 transmission.

He said Government is also taking steps through the planning system to protect theatres and venues from demolition and change of use.