Headingley Stadium in Leeds has been granted permission to hold 20,000-capacity music events.

The rugby ground previously had a license to hold two events per year for 10,000 people. Leeds City Council has now increased this to 20,000 and four events per year.

Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee met last week to hear evidence before the decision was made public.

The stadium is the home of Rugby league team Leeds Rhinos, and also hosts cricket matches.

A statement from the council read: “The application was made to increase the maximum number of live music events to four per year over two weekends and to increase the maximum number of people who would be permitted to attend to 19,999.

“The licensing sub-committee unanimously resolved to grant the application, subject to an additional condition that the dismantling and removal from site of any equipment and apparatus used in connection with a music event will not take place before 8am on the day after such an event has taken place.”