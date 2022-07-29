Great Big Events (GBE) was appointed by the Football Association (FA) to deliver the full sports presentation and fan engagement programme for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, which takes place in England from 6-31 July.

It marks the first time the FA has taken this approach, having delivered the fan engagement at last year’s UEFA Men’s Euros through various subcontractors.

With most of its production handled in-house, GBE’s work this year covered the full matchday experience at each location, including activations outside each stadium, as well as the spectator experience inside each venue including live music, big screen content, halftime entertainment and announcers and hosts.

“The fans have just been fantastic,” GBE representative Ollie Hester told Access. “The engagement across the whole tournament has been beyond expectations.

“There’s been a big drive, particularly from UEFA, to make this a real family-friendly tournament, although women’s football tends to be more family-friendly than men’s football anyway.

“There was a desire from the FA and UEFA to make it as inclusive as possible to celebrate and elevate women’s football and leave a legacy in terms of encouraging people to not only watch women’s football but take part in it as well. We play our part in that through the spectator experience.”

GBE has headquarters in London and Sydney, supported by international satellite offices in North America, Europe, Gulf Region and Australasia. The company has previously worked on high-profile multi-venue events such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.