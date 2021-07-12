The Football Association said it will launch an investigation into how a horde of England supporters illegally forced their way into the stadium during yesterday’s UEFA Euro 2020 Final by fighting their way past stewards and police.

An FA spokesperson said that as well as the investigation, the sporting body will work with relevant authorities to take action against anyone who is identified as having gained entry to the venue without a ticket.

The FA said, “We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. This will be done in collaboration with the Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

“Security and stewarding numbers for the UEFA Euro 2020 Final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium. However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place. No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible.”

FA CEO Mark Bullingham told the BBC, “There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in, we run a stadium not a fortress.”

The match was attended by more than 60,000 fans, as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme. A TV audience of more than 31m England lose the Euro final.