Kambe Events Ltd, the organiser of the Shambala festival, 27th to 30th August 2020, has awarded Gorilla UK a three-year contract for the design, install & removal of bridges, security towers and site structures, including marquee facades and DJ towers.

The Shambala Festival is a four-day festival that takes place in Northamptonshire, England and attended by around 15,000 people. It features a variety of music, including rock, pop, folk and world music.

Production manager Christine Dent from Kambe, said, “We needed a number of temporary structures to be designed and built around the festival site, primarily two bridges – one for foot traffic and the other capable of carrying buggies – seven security towers, and other structures including marquee facades and DJ towers. The team from Gorilla worked with us throughout the process to design, install and de-rig them quickly and efficiently, and we were delighted with the result. As a result, we are pleased to be able to award a three-year contract for the provision of these services.”

For Shambala 2019 Gorilla designed, installed and de-rigged two bridges, one pedestrian and one buggy bridge, seven security towers and five site structures, including marquee facades and DJ towers using a five-man team over a five-day install and one-day de-rig, The client was delighted with the work undertaken, the process ran more smoothly than it had in previous years resulting in the awarding of a 3-year contract.

Gorilla MD, Andy Gregorek, said, “At Gorilla we have developed significant experience in the design and installation of temporary structures for live events. We are thrilled that the organisers have recognised this with the awarding of an extended contract.”