The O2 Arena has agreed a multi-year partnership with app-based grocery delivery operation Gopuff for it to become the London venue’s food and beverage delivery partner.

Fans visiting the venue will be able to avoid queuing for concessions and use rapid click-and-collect services in The O2 app powered by Gopuff. The multi-year deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will also see Gopuff offer VIP experiences and access to tickets to its customers. The service will also be available for backstage deliveries to artists and tour production teams.

AEG Global Partnerships executive vice president Paul Samuels said, “This partnership allows us to continue investing in improving the customer experience for our fans and premium clients, and with digital ticketing and other innovative solutions available for all customers via The O2’s app, we’re making the concert-going experience as seamless as possible through digital means.”

Gopuff’s partnership with The O2 furthers its relationship with AEG. It became the official instant commerce partner for Accor Arena in Paris earlier this year.