Glasgow arts venue and events company SWG3 is to launch a new energy system that captures and converts energy created by heat on the dancefloor.

The operators of SWG3, which has five event spaces with capacities ranging from 125 – 5,000, said the venue will capture body heat from customers, visitors and staff before transporting it to a series of 150m – 200m boreholes installed across the venue where it will be stored.

The BODYHEAT project is being headlined by American DJ and producer Honey Dijon and will be launched at COP26 on 7 November, during the New York Times Climate Hub takeover at SWG3.

SWG3 said the new method of thermal control will “drastically reduce” the site’s energy usage, with potential savings of up to 70 tonnes of carbon per year.

For the first phase of the project the venue has raised £350,000, which it plans to use to roll out the technology through the rest of the complex.

The system concept has been developed through collaboration with TownRock Energy geothermal energy consultants and Harley Haddow engineering consultants.

SWG3 MD Andrew Fleming-Brown said, “It’s a very exciting time for us at SWG3 with work about to begin on the first phase of the innovative BODYHEAT project.”