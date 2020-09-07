GL events UK, a supplier of temporary structures to events, has launched a new furniture division under the name Xpect Furniture.

The new division will provide furniture for exhibitions, conferences and outdoor events, and will be led by Michelle Amer and Stuart Clarke, both previously furniture supplier JMT. Amer will take on the role of Sales Director, while Clarke will become Operations Director.

GL events UK Managing Director Scott Jameson commented: “At a time of such uncertainty for the UK events industry, we are proud that GL events UK is able to buck this trend and announce a positive development.

“In the UK, GL events has long been synonymous with the delivery of high quality temporary structures and event seating, and these are both markets where we have invested heavily in recent years to ensure that we offer our clients the best possible spectator and hospitality experience.

But increasingly we are now called upon to deliver full overlay, which sees us offering project management, often in the role of principal contractor, alongside services such as branding and fitout, power and HVAC and technical services. Our expansion into the furniture market is the next logical step in offering clients all the services they need under one roof.”

Incoming Sales Director Michelle Amer added: “We look forward to hitting the ground running as the UK’s exhibition and conferencing markets re-open – we already offer a very strong proposition to clients, with the largest stock of high quality furniture in the UK – and with the backing of GL events, we plan to grow our stock of furniture, offering greater innovation, and a wider range of sustainable items.”