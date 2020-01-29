GL events UK, a temporary infrastructure provider, has agreed a five-year partnership with Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE).

The extended contract will see GL Events deliver bespoke temporary infrastructure across Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) until 2024.

More than 4,000 spectator seats will be installed across four grandstands, while 11,500sqm of temporary hospitality, catering and retail space will be installed. New 6m Absolute Eclipse temporary structures will be manufactured especially for the event.

GL events UK has supplied RAFCTE with temporary event infrastructure for more than 30 years.

Head of Hospitality and Events at RAFCTE, Philippa Hayday-Brown, said: “Extending our contract with GL events was an investment in quality and continuity. Working with trusted partners is a great advantage when producing the event on a sensitive military site, also allowing us to plan for the future of this outstanding show with confidence that our suppliers can support our ambitions.”

GL events UK Group MD, Scott Jameson, added: “We are delighted with this latest development in our partnership with RAFCTE. GL events offers superior products, continually investing in quality and sustainable processes. Our structures and seating teams work together seamlessly to offer event organisers a reliable, quality solution, while their loyalty means we can offer a great deal of consistency and continuity for our clients.

The trust invested in GL events by RAFCTE is an outstanding endorsement and we look forward to contributing to its flagship event for many years to come.”

The Royal International Air Tattoo takes place from 17-19 July 2020 at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.