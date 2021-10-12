A new free-to-attend landmark concert will be staged at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall later this month, featuring Northern Ireland singer-songwriters, musicians, actors and comedians.

Live at the Waterfront! on 22 October is being jointly produced by NI’s Shine and Snow Water Productions, and will be filmed for television by Green Inc Film and Television.

The concert is supported by the BPI, Arts Council NI and NI Screen and is funded by the Northern Ireland Office. Over 60% of tickets will be going to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.

Waterfront Hall has a seated capacity of 2,000 divided between ground, lower and upper terrace or a standing capacity of 2699.

The lineup for the show includes Ash Beoga, Cara Dillon, Foy Vance, JC Stewart, Jordan Adetunji, ROE, Paddy Raff, Tim McGarry, and the Northern Ireland Opera.

Shine concert promoter Joe Dougan and Snow Water productions director Carolyn Mathers issued a statement that said, “It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed.

“We are grateful for the funding support of the UK Government which made this event possible.”