Luxury toilet company Fortis Hire has acquired JB Event Facilities, the providers of all toilets to Silverstone motor circuit, enabling it to provide services to an extended geographical area.

The family-run businesses founded by Michael Allan and Tim Allan in 2017 said the acquisition of JB Event Facilities will enable it to significantly expand its offering.

Fortis Hire, which has been working closely with the company since it began providing luxury toilets, said the acquisition was an opportunity “not to be missed” as both share similar values and principles.

Fortis Hire said it envisages a “substantial increase” in demand for luxury toilet hire due to the number of weddings and events postponed from 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

It said the acquisition of JB means Fortis Hire’s combined fleet will be able to service events in London, Home Counties, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.